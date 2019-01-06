India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav claims a fifer in Sydney as India enforce follow-on

Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul in Tests as India bundled out Australia for 300 on the 4th day of the 4th Test in Sydney. The chinaman dismissed Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood on Saturday to complete his fifer. Earlier, the 24-year-old had dismissed skipper Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head on Day 3.

Yadav finished with figures of 99/5 in 31.3 overs. This is the 2nd time the bowler had completed a five-wicket haul. He had achieved the same feat at a home Test against West Indies last year in October.

Oh dear!

Selection headaches with spinners for India. Kuldeep has thrown his hat in the ring as a wicket taking spinner in foreign conditions.

👏👏🙏🙏#Matchday #AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 6, 2019

On the back of his performance, India ended Australia’s innings for 300, still needing 122 runs to avoid follow-on mark. Skipper Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on, and the hosts started the 2nd innings still trailing by 322 runs.

This is the first time since 1988 that Australia were asked to follow-on in a home Test. For India, it is the second time they have asked the Aussies to follow-on in their home.

Earlier, India had put on 622/7 on the board in the first innings with the help of tons from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.