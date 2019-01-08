India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav comes into World Cup mix big time, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, head coach of the Indian cricket team, feels that when it comes to selecting the playing XI for the upcoming World Cup in England, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is an automatic choice. The chinaman had an impressive outing on debut where he picked up 5/99 and consistently troubled the opposition batsmen. However, in limited overs cricket, Yadav becomes even more lethal when batsmen are looking to score runs. That is probably why Shastri is looking to get the X-factor in Kuldeep Yadav come May 2019.

“Kuldeep comes into the mix big time now (in the World Cup),” Shastri told ‘India Today’ TV channel.

“He might be in every Indian XI that plays (in the World Cup) because he has the advantage of a wrist spinner. We might need to choose between the other two finger spinners because wrist spinner now is the priority,” he added.

Speaking on young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant Shastri said that the southpaw has been given a specific job of learning to finish games.

“We have asked him to go back because he has been playing non-stop cricket. I think he needs a break for a couple of weeks and then join the India A team,” the India coach said.

“He has been asked to do a specific job, to get into the habit of finishing off matches and he will be right there in the mix,” he added.

Shastri again slammed his critics and said, “Who cares what people say? Look at the scoreboard, look at the results and rests is history, you can keep jabbering away.” he said.

“I always believed the people who jabber away are in the minority. You don’t know the millions of fans that this Indian team has, you outnumber the jabbering crowd,” he added.