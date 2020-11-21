‘Kohli’s up for every single game that he’s playing’: Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is hopeful of a carrying his IPL form to series against India. (FILE)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that Virat Kohli is a motivated cricketer who gives 110 per cent every time he walks into the middle and the Indian skipper’s short stint in Australia this time will hardly make any difference in his approach to the game.

“Don’t worry about Virat; he’s up for every single game that he’s playing,” Stoinis told reporters on Saturday. “I don’t think you can get any extra motivation than 110 per cent … he’ll be ready to go,” he added.

Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test against Australia as his wife Anushka Sharma is set to give birth to their first child in January.

Stoinis, who scored 352 runs in recently concluded IPL season for Delhi Capitals, also revealed his strategy against Kohli, “We’ve got our strategies, had things that have worked in the past, but other times the plans haven’t worked and he’s made some runs … hopefully, things land on our side of the court (this summer).”

The 31-year-old is confident of continuing his IPL form to the India series. Hailing Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting, who will also be a part of Australia head coach Justin Langer’s staff for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, for putting faith on his ability when promoted to open the innings later stage of IPL.

“I’m a massive fan of his; he’s mentored me, he’s a good man, means a lot to me and his help was vital,” Stoinis said of the former Australia captain. He’s so generous with his time; throwing balls from the start of session until the end, then probably has a few anti-inflammatories and goes to bed for the rest of the day,” he said.

Team India is on two-month long Australia tour and serving their 14-day quarantine before taking on the host in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in Sydney and Canberra followed by a four-Test series starts in Adelaide on December 17.

