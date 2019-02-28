KL Rahul jumps to 6th spot in ICC T20I rankings after strong return

India opening batsman KL Rahul made heavy gains in the ICC T20I rankings after displaying strong performances against Australia in the two-match T20I series. Returning to the side for the first time since the conclusion of Test series against Australia in January, the batsman scored a 50 in 36 balls in the first T20I in Vizag and then followed it up with a 26-ball 47 in the 2nd T20I in Bengaluru.

On the back of the two performances, the right-handed batsman saw a rise of four spots in the ICC T20I Batting rankings, going from 10th position to the 6th position with 726 points. The other Indian batsmen who gained in rankings were Virat Kohli, who rose two spots to go at 17th position, and MS Dhoni, who moved up seven places to reach 56th position in the table.

Among Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who took three wickets in the first T20I, climbed 12 places to reach 15th position in the T20I Bowling Rankings, while allrounder Krunal Pandya climbed 19 places to reach his career-best 43rd position.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell, who scored a 55-ball ton in Bengaluru on Wednesday to clinch the series 2-0 for Australia, saw a rise of two slots to reach the 3rd position in the table. Australia opener D’arcy Short also saw a rise of eight spots to enter the top 10. He reached the 8th position in the table after the series. Aaron Finch, who failed to get going in the series, dropped one place to go to the 4th position behind Maxwell.

Among bowlers, Nathan Coulter-Nile gained four slots to reach 45th bowlers.

In team rankings, India dropped two points but maintained the 2nd spot, while Australia gained 2 spots to reach the 3rd position.

ICC T20I Batting Rankings

1. Babar Azam – 885

2.Colin Munro – 825

3. Glenn Maxwell – 815

4. Aaron Finch – 782

5. Evin Lewis – 751

6. Lokesh Rahul – 726

8 H. Zazai – 718*

8. D’Arcy Short – 715*

9. Fakhar Zaman – 700

10. Alex Hales – 697

ICC T20I Bowling Rankings

1. Rashid Khan – 780

2. Shadab Khan – 720

3. Imad Wasim – 705

4. Kuldeep Yadav – 699

5. Adil Rashid – 676

6. Adam Zampa – 672

7. S. Al Hasan – 658

8. Ish Sodhi – 657

9. Faheem Ashraf – 655

10. M. Santner

ICC T20I Team Rankings

1. Pakistan – 135

2. India – 122

3. Australia – 120

4. South Africa – 118

5. England – 118

6. New Zealand – 116

7. West Indies – 101

8. Afghanistan – 93 (+1)

9. Sri Lanka – 86

10. Bangladesh – 77