India vs Australia: KL Rahul’s honesty in field receives applause from umpire Ian Gould

KL Rahul might not have impressed the Indian fans with his batting throughout the Test series in Australia. But on Saturday, the 26-year-old received applause from umpire Ian Gould for his honesty in the field during the 3rd day of the fourth Test in Sydney. The moment occurred when Rahul was standing at mid-on when Marcus Harris slammed a ball in his direction.

Advertising

KL Rahul dived after running a few paces to take the catch. But before he could complete the catch, the ball had taken a bounce. The Indian fielders failed to notice the bounce and started celebrating the dismissal. But despite the hosts having a tough first session, Rahul was quick to signal that he has not finished the catch and the ball has taken a bounce before he caught it.

A good effort from Rahul and he immediately says it bounced. Great stuff. Umpire Gould a big fan of it #CloseMatters#AUSvIND | @GilletteAU pic.twitter.com/7nA0H5Lsc7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 4 January 2019

Rahul’s honest reaction was much appreciated by the India camp as Jasprit Bumrah came to pat on Rahul’s head for his brilliant effort and the reaction afterwards. “Fantastic sportsmanship by Rahul,” the commentator on Cricket Australia network said, as the right-handed batsman looked visibly frustrated with himself for not cleanly completing the catch.

Umpire Ian Gould was later seen on the replays appreciating Rahul for his honesty as he gave him an applause and a thumbs-up for the same.

Harris went on to register his 2nd Test fifty but failed to convert it into a big one after he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 76 immediately after Lunch.