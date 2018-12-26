India vs Australia: Australian commentator Kerry O’ Keefe slammed for ridiculing Indian domestic cricket

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Kerry O’ Keefe was slammed on Wednesday on Day of the third Test between India and Australia for making distasteful remarks against the first-class cricket in India. While discussing Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut at MCG and scored a half century, O’Kefe, who commentating alongside Mark Waugh and Shane Warne on Fox Sports played down the importance of Agarwal’s success in domestic cricket.

As per reports, O’Keefe said that Agarwal’s triple ton in Ranji Trophy came against a team like “Canteen XI”, where the bowlers were some “chefs and waiters”.

Speaking on Agarwal’s average of 50-plus in the domestic cricket, Waugh said that “his average in India is 50 which like 40 in Australia.”

O’Keefe’s comments infuriated the Indian cricket fans, who described the remarks as “racist”.

Kerry O’Keefe said the Indian domestic system has teams like “Canteen XI” where the bowlers are Chefs and Waiters. Was trying to undermine Mayank’s domestic record. Mark Waugh also said “his average in India is 50 which is like 40 in Australia” — 1 Tip 1 Hand (Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast) (@1tip1hand) 26 December 2018

Kerry o’keefe, Lord snooty!! Sounds like still living in colonial era #BoxingDayTest #INDvsAUS — Dilipsinh Abda (@dilipsinhabda) 26 December 2018

Pretty sure this will be the last commentary stint for O’Keefe. Racism will not go unnoticed by officials. #AUSvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) 26 December 2018

O’Keefe is a buffoon. That diatribe on the #RanjiTrophy competition was a. Classic casual racism, b. Disgracefully inaccurate. Strong competition providing an excellent breeding ground for test cricket. I thought we’d got rid of this rubbish with 9 losing the gig. — Adelaide Barmies (@AdelaideBarmies) 26 December 2018

Agarwal scored 76 runs in his debut innings, only missing out on a ton, after he was dismissed by Pat Cummins at the stroke of Tea on Day 1 at MCG.

Agarwal has forged his way into the India dressing room after a splendid domestic season in 2017-18 when he finished as the highest run scorer, getting 1,160 runs in 8 games. He later followed it up with a 723-runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy that saw him creating the record for the most runs in a domestic season by a player across all formats (2,141).