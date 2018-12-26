Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Australian commentator Kerry O’ Keefe slammed for ridiculing Indian domestic cricket

Australian commentator Kerry O' Keefe played down the importance of Mayank Agarwal's triple ton in domestic cricket, before the start of the third Test.

India tour of Australia 2018
Mayank Agarwal made his debut in the third Test against Australia. (Source: AP)

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Kerry O’ Keefe was slammed on Wednesday on Day of the third Test between India and Australia for making distasteful remarks against the first-class cricket in India. While discussing Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut at MCG and scored a half century, O’Kefe, who commentating alongside Mark Waugh and Shane Warne on Fox Sports played down the importance of Agarwal’s success in domestic cricket.

As per reports, O’Keefe said that Agarwal’s triple ton in Ranji Trophy came against a team like “Canteen XI”, where the bowlers were some “chefs and waiters”.

Speaking on Agarwal’s average of 50-plus in the domestic cricket, Waugh said that “his average in India is 50 which like 40 in Australia.”

O’Keefe’s comments infuriated the Indian cricket fans, who described the remarks as “racist”.

Agarwal scored 76 runs in his debut innings, only missing out on a ton, after he was dismissed by Pat Cummins at the stroke of Tea on Day 1 at MCG.

Agarwal has forged his way into the India dressing room after a splendid domestic season in 2017-18 when he finished as the highest run scorer, getting 1,160 runs in 8 games. He later followed it up with a 723-runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy that saw him creating the record for the most runs in a domestic season by a player across all formats (2,141).

