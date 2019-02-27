India vs Australia: Kane Richardson ruled out due to injury, Andrew Tye named replacement

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson was ruled out from the ongoing limited-overs series against India due to an injury on Wednesday. The right-armer suffered pain on his left side ahead of the first T20I in Visakhapatnam and failed to recover on time.

Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag,” David Beakley, Australia’s physiotherapist was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, ahead of the 2nd T20I between the two teams.

“Unfortunately, he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour,” he added. “Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we monitor his progress over the coming weeks.”

Richardson will be replaced by Andrew Tye, who is expected to join the squad on Thursday in Hyderabad, along with Shaun Marsh.

According to Cricket Australia, the 28-year-old appeared for training on Tuesday in Bengaluru, prior to the 2nd T20I. But he left the practice nets just after bowling a few deliveries and took no further part in the training sessions.

With the visitors pulling off a thrilling final-ball victory in Vizag, Australia are currently leading the two-match T20I series 1-0. If the Aaron Finch side pulled off another win, it will be the first time that any Australia side would win a series against India in the shortest format.