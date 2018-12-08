Australia would be ‘worst blokes in the world’ for celebrating like Virat Kohli, says Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer on Saturday said that his players would be judged differently if they celebrated the wickets the way India captain Virat Kohli did in Adelaide. Langer’s remarks came after Kohli was seen celebrating the fall of Aaron Finch in his typical animated fashion. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck in the first over with Ishant Sharma knocking his stumps off. His enthusiasm hardly dipped as the visitors took seven wickets on the 2nd day.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Langer said that Australia will not be appreciated if they did that. “He’s (Kohli) a superstar of the game and he’s the captain. We’ve talked for as long as I can remember in Australian cricket teams that you want to keep the opposition captain down as much as possible. You love seeing that passion in sport,” he said.

The stumps went flying as Ishant Sharma gave India the perfect start with the ball.#AUSvIND | @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/f7bg9MPGWd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 7 December 2018

“Mind you I think if we did that at the moment we’d be the worst blokes in the world. It’s a fine line isn’t it? That’s the truth of it, but I love seeing the passion, that is great passion. But as I said there’s a fine line,” the coach added.

The former Aussie batsman also took exception to Sachin Tendulkar’s remarks that Australia are playing with a defensive mindset. The master blaster, on his official Twitter handle, wrote: “TeamIndia should make the most of this situation and not lose their grip. The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I’ve not seen before in my experience.”

#TeamIndia should make the most of this situation and not lose their grip. The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I’ve not seen before in my experience. @ashwinravi99 has been very effective and has played a role to help the team be on top, for now. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 7 December 2018

In his reply to Sachin’s remarks, Langer said: “The teams that Sachin would have played against started with Allan Border and David Boon, and Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. Guys that had great Test match experience and they knew their game, were comfortable in their own skin and they knew what to expect. Whereas we’ve got a team at the moment who are very inexperienced in Test match cricket, particularly our batting side.”

India bowled out Australia for 235 on Day 3, taking a 15-run lead at the start of the second innings.