India vs Australia: Justin Langer identifies partnerships and patience as key to success

Australia head coach Justin Langer has resorted back to the wise words of former great Allan Border to help his batsmen find some good form in the ongoing 4-match Test series. Australia suffered a 31-run defeat in Adelaide primarily due to the failure of their batsmen as they were unable to put up scores of more than 300 in either of the innings.

“Allan Border used to say there’s more time in Test cricket than you’ll ever imagine … you can bat so much time,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“That’s one of the messages to our young batsmen. One of the things we talk about is partnerships and patience, building pressure on the opposition … it’s one of the important virtues of being a successful Test cricketer.”

Australia will battle India in the second Test which will be held at the Perth Stadium. Amidst uncertainty over the surface in Perth, Langer said, “I’m really fascinated and can’t wait to see what the wicket brings. There’s only been one four-day game in its history.”

I went and watched a bit of the NSW versus WA game — there was certainly some pace and bounce there. We’ve also seen some pace and bounce in it during the one-dayers and T20 game. Time will tell what the wicket brings… If we can get (WACA-style pace and bounce) it’d be a great thing for Test cricket,” Langer added.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar