India vs Australia: Justin Langer brings footie legends to inspire team

Alastair Clarkson is a Victorian footie legend, both as a player and coach, considered a coach of coaches with at least half a dozen of his proteges establishing themselves as super man-managers in the AFL. Chris Fagan of the Brisbane Lions was his fierce opponent, both in his playing and coaching days, but a good friend now. Their on-field rivalry is storied, but on Tuesday, the pair dropped in at the Australian dressing room to meet another cross-sport friend and footie-aficionado Justin Langer.

Advertising

It’s been a feature of Langer’s tenure as Australia coach to invite former players for dressing-room pep talks. In Adelaide, it was Steve Waugh while in Perth it was Ricky Pointing, who not only imparted technical advice but gave an inspired talk on Australia’s cricket culture. Besides them, former teammates like Simon Katich, Andrew Symonds, Mitchell Johnson and Ed Cowan have all been dressing-room guests since he took over eight months ago. “It’s great to have them around because you don’t realise the influence it has on our team, just to have them around,” he said. It’s the informal support system he has built around his team.

This time he invited two footie legends who he says were great source of inspiration during his playing days, and whose coaching philosophies he has tried to imbibe. “Coaching, as you can see, is in every sport and there’s lot cricket can learn from other sports and the other way around,” he had once said. Langer had first met Clarkson in 2016, soon after he took over as Western Australia’s coach, and considered the three hours spent with him as “golden.” And the friendship just grew.

So when the players walked in after nets in the morning, they were in for a surprise, especially the Victorians in the side. Said Langer: “We have some 3-4 Hawthorn tragics in our team and when I introduced them it was like massive. They’re the biggest nerds in the world, all high-fiving each other. Dean Hills, our analyst. Seriously, I reckon it’s the best day of his life today because he met Alastair Clarkson. Don’t worry about Boxing Day Test, winning the Ashes, he met Alastair Clarkson. He’ll have a smile on his face for the next year, so that’s gold for us.”

Advertising

Clarkson and Fagan spent some time chatting and bantering around in the dressing room before Langer took them around the ground and even showed them the pitch. After the interaction, he felt that they could be better cricket coaches that him. “Knowing his (Clarkson, who has won four premier leagues and is the longest serving coach in the league) success in footy, it might be as captain and coach, he’d easily take my job. He’s a much better coach than I am. He obviously knows the game pretty well,” said Langer, who also had extensive discussions with former cricketer and hockey coach Ric Charlesworth and another footie coach Paul Roos.

Langer’s inter-sport affection is well-chronicled — he is a Zen-Do-Kai black belt, a decent boxer, and to repeat his own words, an “AFL nerd”. He is not only a board member of the West Coast Eagles, the footie franchise based in Perth, but also a regular presence in the dressing room. After they finished sixth in the 2017 season, their coach Adam Simpson invited Langer to the dressing room and he gave a passionate speech. “He spoke about spirit. And it was probably the last piece for us, from a club point of view. We tried to make the club a real sanctuary for the players,” Simpson had said after the team won the championship a few months ago.

Langer was in Dubai, where Australia were playing Pakistan, but streamed the match on his laptop and immediately called Simpson and told him: “All I can say is I have a lump in my throat.” Soon after he returned, Langer went and met the team personally. It’s also Langer’s way of expanding his own perceptions on coaching: “I mainly look at the bigger picture stuff. We have very similar philosophies, personally and collectively as teams. It’s good to know we’ve all got the same problems and the same issues. It gives you a larger perception, and there’s always things that you can pick from them or they can pick from us,” he said. He will also hope that like Ponting’s meeting, the AFL tryst also inspires his charges, just as he did Simspon’s.