India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood plays down ‘aggressive’ dressing room dressing down

Australia vice-captain Josh Hazlewood insisted that the debrief between assistant coach David Saker and the bowlers after day one in Sydney was nothing out of the ordinary, adding that the matter was overblown.

Speaking on cricket.com.au’s Facebook Live, Hazlewood said, “We always have a chat pretty much every night or the next morning. It wasn’t really different to normal. The bowlers know when they haven’t done their best and you don’t really have to point it out. We know, we’ve played enough cricket and we’ll try to get better as we go along.”

Hazlewood, who claimed 13 wickets at an average of 30.61 this series, hailed the winning side saying, “It’s the No.1 batting lineup in the world and they’ve proved that this series. But I think if you ask any of the four main bowlers they could have been better at certain stages.”

The 27-year-old, who will be missing the ODI series against India along with Mitch Starc to prepare for the two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting in Brisbane on January 24, said that he would have plenty time to switch from the longest format to 50-over mode before the World Cup.

“I think it’s the right decision,” Hazlewood said when asked about missing the India ODIs. “We’ve obviously got two more Tests, which is a bit unusual for an Australian summer after the Sydney Test. Freshen up, look forward to that and there is still quite a few one-dayers after that before the World Cup to work on our one-day format.”