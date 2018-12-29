India vs Australia: We were confident Jasprit Bumrah would do well in Tests, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun on Saturay praised seamer Jasprit Bumrah for his performance in the third Test against Australia at MCG and said that the staff was always confident in his abilities. The right-armer has already taken 8 wickets in Melbourne, 6 of which came in the first innings. Speaking to reporters after the day’s play, Arun said, “What makes him (Bumrah) so special is because he is so unique (in his bowling action). Maybe the batsmen pick up his balls a little later than which they normally do from a clean action and that makes him so much more potent. Of course, for any fast bowler to be bowling 145 clicks and above consistently over a period of time, you need to generate a lot of speed from your arms.”

The coach added: “We were extremely confident of Bumrah doing well even before he started playing Tests because he was unique and most batsmen who played against him said it was difficult to pick him.”

Bumrah has taken 47 Test wickets ever since making his debut in January this year in South Africa. “I had the opportunity to work with Bumrah when he was at U-19 level and when I was with NCA. I felt Bumrah was able to generate a lot of pace with his action, but puts a lot of strain on his body. It was a challenge and we had discussions with the physios and trainers. We came to the conclusion that we need to work on him to become extremely strong to be able to sustain his bowling. He was someone who did exceptionally well in the domestic championships as well. So, we thought we would give him a go,” Arun said.

The bowling coach further prasied the Indian seamers for a “breakout year” in which they shined in all the overseas tours in England, South Africa and Australia. “Definitely yes (this is the year). Right from the period we started the tour of South Africa, England and right now, they (pacers) have done exceptionally well. Recently I was told that they have broken the record of West Indian trio and that speaks volumes about these fast bowlers,” he said.

“It is a combination of a lot of work, identifying what it requires to be bowling fast over a period of time, the strength-conditioning coach Shankar Basu and physio have played a major role in making these fast bowlers. I think load monitoring is extremely crucial if you want them to last over a period of time, and their inputs become extremely important. I think it is teamwork,” he added.

Arun further said that unlike the past Indian teams, the current squad has 3-4 great fast bowlers which works in the betterment of the team. “There have been great fast bowlers but this is the first time India has had a bunch of bowlers. We had great bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev earlier but to have 3-4 bowlers together it really augurs well for Indian cricket. Now they have proved over this past year, they are fast, mean and they can be consistent,” he said.

Arun further credited IPL and the domestic cricket in improvement of the fast bowlers. “One, I think IPL is a great platform for youngsters to showcase their skills and also rubbing shoulders with top international cricketers in the dressing room would work a long way in improving their confidence. When they do well at the IPL, they feel they belong to the international level. IPL has had great impact on Indian cricket over the last 10 years,” he said.

“Most Indian bowlers when they play domestic cricket back home, they use the old ball very well. In subcontinental conditions new ball does not move much, most conditions are conducive to spin. So for fast bowlers, the only way they make an impression is if they learn to use the old ball or reverse it. The domestic structure in India has really helped these fast bowlers to evolve.”

India need to wickets to win the 3rd Test going into the final day at MCG on Sunday.