India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second Indian to scalp 50 T20I wickets

Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the second Indian to scalp 50 wickets in T20 Internationals. The right-armer achieved the milestone during the 1st T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam when he dismissed Peter Handscomb in the 19th over of Australia’s innings. In doing so, he became only the 2nd Indian bowler after Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve the feat. The right-arm spinner has 52 wickets in 47 T20Is, while Bumrah now has 51 wickets in 41 T20Is. The third Indian on the list is Yuzvendra Chahal who currently has 47 wickets 30 T20Is.

Handscomb was not the only dismissal from Bumrah in the match. The right-armer picked up three wickets, two of which came in consecutive deliveries.

The 26-year-old trapped Aussie skipper Aaron Finch on his first ball. After Handscomb’s dismissal, Bumrah cleaned up Nathan Coulter-Nile with a menacing yorker. He finished with figures of 3/16 in his 4 overs in the match.

After being asked to bat first, India only managed to set up a total of 127 for Australia to chase. The contest turned into a low-scoring thriller with the visitors needing 14 runs to win in the final over. Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs as Australia won the contest by 3 wickets.

Bumrah returned to India’s squad after missing out on the ODI series against Australia and the limited-overs series against New Zealand in the last two months. His last appearance for India came in the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney.

Bumrah is the 26th bowler in the world to surpass the 50-wicket mark in the shortest format. So far, no one has breached the 100-wicket mark in the format. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi currently leads the table with 98 wickets to his name.