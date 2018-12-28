India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah stuns Shaun Marsh with slow yorker, watch video

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Friday stunned Australia’s Shaun Marsh Marsh with an absolute beauty during the third day of the third Test at MCG. With the hosts losing three wickets early on, Marsh was looking to stitch a long partnership in the middle with Travis Head to settle down the nerves of the side. But Bumrah got the better of the experienced Aussie with an absolute stunning slow bouncer.

Displaying unbelievable control on the ball, Bumrah’s slow ball came full on, and struck Marsh right on the pads in front of the middle stump. It looked absolutely plumb, and the batsman did not bother to take a review.

The left-handed batsman looked absolutely stunned and dejected about his dismissal, with him dealing with yorkers effectively up until that point. He had to walk back to the hut for 19.

It was not the only moment of genius produced by the Indian camp in the first innings on Day 3. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal plucked an absolute beauty at short midwicket to dismiss Aaron Finch in Ishant Sharma’s over. The debutant swooped to his left and took a terrific low catch to see off the dismissal. Impressed by his effort, Agarwal leapt for joy and was embraced by Rohit Sharma.

What a catch! 👌👌👌 Aaron Finch

Australia found themselves in a spot of bother after returning with the score of 88/4 at Lunch, in reply to India’s 443 in the first innings.