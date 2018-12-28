India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah breaks 39-year-old record with six-for at MCG

Toggle Menu
Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at MCG.

India tour of Australia 2018
Jasprit Bumrah broke a series of records on the third day of the third Test. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday broke the 39-year-old record held by spinner Dileep Doshi as he registered most number of wickets taken by an India bowler in a debut year. With a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at MCG, the right-armer took his tally to 45 wickets in 2018, surpassing Doshi’s record of 40 wickets in 1979.

Bumrah had made his debut in the first Test against South Africa in January this year at Newlands. Since then, he has registered five wicket-hauls in South Africa (5/54 in Johanessburg), England, (85/5 in Trent Bridge) and Australia (6/33 in Melbourne), becoming the first Asian bowler to do so in the same calendar year.

The right-armer also became the 4th most successful bowler in a debut year in the longest format, just 9 wickets less than Terry Alderman, who took 54 wickets in 1981. West Indies’ Courtney Ambrose (49 in 1988) and England’s Steven Finn (46 in 2010), are placed in the 2nd and 3rd position in the list, respectively.

Bumrah’s terrific performance received applauds from the cricketing world, with many regarding him as the find of the year.

India bowled out Australia for 151 in the first innings after declaring for 443/6. Skipper Virat Kohli did not choose to enforce the follow-on, giving his side a lead of 292 at the start of the second innings.

