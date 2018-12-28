India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah breaks 39-year-old record with six-for at MCG

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday broke the 39-year-old record held by spinner Dileep Doshi as he registered most number of wickets taken by an India bowler in a debut year. With a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at MCG, the right-armer took his tally to 45 wickets in 2018, surpassing Doshi’s record of 40 wickets in 1979.

Bumrah had made his debut in the first Test against South Africa in January this year at Newlands. Since then, he has registered five wicket-hauls in South Africa (5/54 in Johanessburg), England, (85/5 in Trent Bridge) and Australia (6/33 in Melbourne), becoming the first Asian bowler to do so in the same calendar year.

The right-armer also became the 4th most successful bowler in a debut year in the longest format, just 9 wickets less than Terry Alderman, who took 54 wickets in 1981. West Indies’ Courtney Ambrose (49 in 1988) and England’s Steven Finn (46 in 2010), are placed in the 2nd and 3rd position in the list, respectively.

Bumrah’s terrific performance received applauds from the cricketing world, with many regarding him as the find of the year.

India have found a treasure in Jasprit Bumrah. So young and already so accomplished. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 December 2018

Australia ke liye Pain ,

Jasprit Bumrah this years biggest gain.

What a great effort from India to bowl out Australia for 151.

I pray the weather stays well and India win this MCG Test for the brilliant cricket they have played #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Oy2vEC7nPF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 28 December 2018

What a difference Jasprit Bumrah has made. I feel he has made the difference for the Indian attack from being very good to outstanding. 292 is a huge lead and India would be sensing one hand on the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Need to not give Australia a chance pic.twitter.com/GPTjxuEJ8f — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 December 2018

What an outstanding bowling effort from India and a really special effort from Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the best bowler on display across both sides by some distance and has put India in a really dominating position #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/sP3A05b4Ti — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 28 December 2018

Bumrah is the bowling equivalent of the 360 degrees batsman. #AUDvIND #MatchDay — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 28 December 2018

Virat Kohli doffing his hat to Jasprit Bumrah in recognition of the quick’s superb 6/33. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jPckFyp0NY — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) 28 December 2018

Indian fast bowlers have gotten more from the surfaces than their Australian counterparts. And Bumrah has been the best bowler by a fair margin…. #AusvInd #7cricket @7Cricket — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 December 2018

India bowled out Australia for 151 in the first innings after declaring for 443/6. Skipper Virat Kohli did not choose to enforce the follow-on, giving his side a lead of 292 at the start of the second innings.