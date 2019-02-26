India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah is obviously a class act, reckons Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins heaped praises on counterpart Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday and said that the Indian pacer’s speed and accuracy is what sets him apart from others and is now a serious threat in all three formats of the game.

Advertising

Cummins, who hit the winning runs in the first T20 against India in Vizag on Sunday, has been in good form for his side. Bumrah, on the other hand, showed how invaluable he has become for India after bowling a terrific 19th over in the first T20I.

“He is obviously a class act. Two of the basics he does really well is that he bowls fast and he bowls accurately. Anyone who does that in world cricket will pose a real challenge for the batsmen. He has got a great slower ball, seems to have a great cricketing brain, executes his skills really well,” PTI quoted Cummins as saying.

“He has done really well in all three formats and the one to watch out for,” he added.

On his personal form, Cummins said, “I have not played too much white ball cricket, so looking forward to more of it. It is a bigger challenge with the ball not swinging as much as the red ball.”

“I am pretty happy batting down at 8 or 9. I think my role in the team is just to survive and bat extra time. Hopefully, I have got a batsman at the other end who can really cash in, especially in Tests. I might have big shots like a lot of other batsmen, and I have really enjoyed it,” he said.

“Anyway, you can’t just prepare for a game as a bowler, you got to prepare for everything.”

Talking about thriving in tense moments, Cummins said: “You play international sport because you want to be in moments where you can win a game. T20 is a great format, almost feels like every second or third, you are either in a position to win a game or the game is on the line.

“A lot of players off the field get terribly nervous watching but once you are out on the field, you know you are in control, you have done that in the past. I am more relaxed when I am out there, when I am in the moment.”

Advertising

Australia are a game away from a series win in India and if that happens, “it will be a huge result”, feels Cummins.