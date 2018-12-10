Ishant Sharma was ‘pissed off’ after no balls to Aaron Finch, Nathan Lyon: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli took the first win against Australia in the four-match Test series as a ‘positive sign’ but said that even though they all celebrated their first win on Australian soil in a decade, there was one player who was ‘pissed off’.

The Indian captain revealed that while they were happily celebrating their first opening Test victory in Australia, Ishant Sharma was ‘pissed off’ due to no-balls, even though it did not cost the visitors the match. “Ishant was pissed off right now – we are all very happy celebrating but he was very angry with himself and asked I why and he said: ‘You can’t afford to bowl a no-ball being the senior guy. Having played so many games in a crunch situation and the umpire probably would have given that out’,” Kohli said. “So that could be a difference at a more important stage in the series. Guys take ownership of those things. We look to correct those mistakes.”

“So this incident that’s happened, I am sure Ishant is going to be obsessed about not doing it again, just like how we improved our batting straight away in the second innings at the top of the order. Guys want to learn as soon as they can, take responsibility themselves, and they are not hiding from it.

Speaking in the post-match conference, Kohli praised his side for sustaining the pressure at Adelaide Oval. “That’s a very positive sign, especially with the Kookaburra we have not been able to sustain that pressure for long enough in the past,” he said. “The fact that they are fitter and they have more pace on the ball now for longer periods and they understand that their job at certain times is just to contain.”

Hailing India’s bolwing attack, Kohli added, “I think with four bowlers picking up 20 wickets in a Test match away from home, especially with a ball that doesn’t offer you so much, is something that we can proud of but, as I said, we need to build on this. We can’t be happy with one Test match. As I said, we need to build on this. As I said before the series started, we are not going to be satisfied with one Test.

“As a captain, you obviously want someone to put their hand up. Pujara was outstanding, he was the difference between the teams, for sure, but I think the way Ajinkya batted, so fearless and positive, that’s his game, that’s his template, taking the bowlers on, not being intimidated, he has confidence in his own space,” Kohli said.

India won the first Test by 31 runs and next play Australia in Perth from December 14.