India vs Australia: Not thinking about personal performances, focus on winning a series down under, says Ishant Sharma

India seamer Ishant Sharma fired the first salvo on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia. Cautioning the Kangaroos, Sharma said that the Indian pace attack is good enough to cause problems to any team and maintained that regardless of the turmoil in Australian cricket, team India’s focus for the upcoming Tests would be to win the first ever series Down Under.

A day full of prep at the SCG before the tour game against CA XI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/intzeOlleI — BCCI (@BCCI) 27 November 2018

“The biggest thing right now is to win the series and that’s what everybody is focusing on right now,” cricbuzz quoted Sharma as saying. “We are not even thinking about personal performances. Just one aim that is to win a series in Australia,” he said ahead of the practice game at the SCG.

Advertising

Reflecting on India’s practice game which begins on Wednesday Sharma said, “I think it’s pretty serious for us (the practice game), because we have to set the tone. You know the conditions, obviously playing here after a long time. You need to get into the groove, get used to the conditions and I think it’s a pretty important game for everyone.”

“Whoever is representing their country, they are good enough and that’s why they’re representing the country. We don’t take anything lightly,” he further added.

Prep underway as #TeamIndia gear up for their tour game against CA XI pic.twitter.com/R72vkck2Yu — BCCI (@BCCI) 27 November 2018

Stating that there is no room for complacency, the 29-year-old said, “If you’re representing the country the pressure is there, I think it’s a great opportunity as well because you have a healthy competition in the team as you can see there a lot of fast bowlers coming up and if you are not doing well then any time you can sit behind and watch the game. I think it is a great opportunity for everyone to do well in any conditions as you can see we did well in the last two tours especially in South Africa and England as well.”

“I’m not really a kind of person who thinks about the past, I’m always looking forward to what’s gonna happen in the future. So, I’m looking forward to do well in this tour,” he concluded.