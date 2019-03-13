India vs Australia 5th ODI stats: India’s first series defeat at home since October 2015

India suffered their first ODI home series defeat since October 2015 as they went down in the fifth and final ODI against Australia by 35 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. They last lost ODI series to South Africa in October 2015 at home. This is the first time India lost three consecutive ODIs under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Chasing a target of 273, India were all out for 237 after being made to field first. India have not successfully chased a 250-plus total at the Kotla in the last 37 years. It was way back in September 1982 against Sri Lanka when they overhauled a 278-run target.

Opener Usman Khawaja hit an exact 100 off 106 balls as he shared two big partnerships at the top of the order to set platform for the visiting side. Later, the Australian spin trio of Adam Zampa (3/46), Nathan Lyon (1/34) and part-timer Glenn Maxwell (0/34) kept the Indian batsmen on a tight leash as the visitors claimed 3-2 win.

India’s experiment with the playing XI to get their combination right for the ICC World Cup 2019 proved expensive for the hosts as they lost the series 3-2. The home side dropped K L Rahul from the game, tried Rishabh Pant at number four and Vijay Shankar at five in the last-ditch effort to find right batting order, resting the veteran MS Dhoni in the fourth and fifth ODI.

India have never lost after taking a 2-0 lead in five-match ODI series and broke an unwanted record on Wednesday in Delhi. In the history of ODI cricket, only three teams have lost a series from that position. India became the only side in the world to lose an ODI series twice after leading 2-0.

To make it worse for the men in blue, this is only the third time that India lost the deciding match of an ODI series since the 2015 World Cup. The first loss came against South Africa at home in 2015-16 season, followed by England last year.

India have won 12 out of 20 ODIs played at the Feroz Shah Kotla. In five meetings against Australia, India have managed to win only three with their only loss coming in 1998.

This was also Australia’s first ODI series win in two years and first in India since 2009. Aaron Finch-led visiting team stunned India in Ranchi and Mohali to take the series to the decider after the hosts won the first two ODIs.