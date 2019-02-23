Would have been more logical to play more ODIs ahead of World Cup: Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the team would have liked to play a couple more ODI’s before the World Cup. “Probably, a couple of more ODIs would have been more beneficial for both the teams not just us. It would have been more ideal and logical,” Kohli said while speaking to the media ahead of a two-match T20I series against Australia that precedes a five-match ODI rubber between the two sides.

“But look we have to utilise what’s in front of us as best as possible. And as I said we’re going to look to get into the right kind of frame of mind as a team,” said the Indian captain.

Kohli said that while India have squared down on a core for the World Cup, there might be a surprise or two as the series progresses. “We’re more or less sorted. But through the course of the series you might see something which might surprise you as a team and which you might want to change immediately. But those are things that are upon how circumstances come in front of you,” said Kohli.

“As of now, we feel pretty balanced as a side and I don’t see any concerns or areas that we need to think about anymore. Everything is more or less sorted.”

21-year-old leg spinner Mayank Markande has been included in the T20 squad and Kohli said that he has been given an opportunity purely based on his performances in the Ranji Trophy and IPL over he past one year. “Look, he (Markande) has been given an opportunity because he’s done well. It’s purely giving a youngster a chance, who has done well over the last couple of seasons and bowled well in the IPL and T20 cricket,” he said.

Kohli reckons that the most dangerous player in the Australia T20 team is Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis scored 533 at 53.30 with a strike rate of 130.63 for his franchise Melbourne Stars in the BBL. “If I had to single out one player that can make more impact, that would be Stoinis. He has come around really well during the BBL and he’s making stand out performances. You can see he’s grown in confidence and he’s definitely going to be a very important player for them.”

“A few of the guys have done really well in the BBL. But from the last time that we played, the games were close contests, both of them. One was washed out, but the other two were really exciting games. We obviously expect a stiff competition overall from the Australian team,”