India vs Australia: If it rains in Mohali, India are out of ICC World Twenty20 2016

With India taking on Australia on Sunday, it would become crystal clear over who goes ahead depending on who wins. Thus making it a virtual quarterfinal with all to play for and no confusion of net run rate to worry about it. (STATS || POINTS TABLE || FIXTURES)

THE SCENARIOS

IF INDIA WINS: If India win, they will have six points from four games as against the four points for Australia. MS Dhoni’s men then progress into the semis.

IF AUSTRALIA WINS: If Steve Smith’s men win the crucial match, they would have six points as against India’s four and go forward.

IF IT RAINS: In case of a washout and an abandoned match, both teams will get one points. Australia will move on to five points from allotted games and so will India. But then it would come down to net run rate and this would go in Australia’s favour.

