India vs Australia 4th Test: ‘Obsessed’ India go for history at SCG

The word “obsession” and its various grammatical denominations could well become the byword for the Indian cricket team in 2019. “If you want to win a series away from home, it has to be an obsession,” said Virat Kohli while speaking to the media after the third Test in Melbourne.

Jasprit Bumrah won the Man of the Match award and Pat Cummins was the standout player from the Australian camp, but the foundation for the MCG victory was laid by the run-obsessed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara and the Aussie bowlers’ inability to do much with the new ball. The pair’s 408-ball penance ensured that their bowlers had a famished and demoralised Australian batting lineup to topple. The hosts crumbled twice in two-and-a-half days and India found themselves 2-1 up in a four-match series.

Kohli repeated that word in the press conference before the fourth Test. This time it was with regards to not being negative “even a single minute, forget a single day on tour” and being “convinced about your ability.”

Beyond the pitches and the conditions, it is this conviction and obsession that has differentiated this Indian squad from their opponents and indeed, many of their predecessors who have toured Down Under. In Kohli and Pujara, India have two batsmen at the peak of their abilities and it is always a shock when one of them gets out without having faced a hundred deliveries at the very least. Ajinkya Rahane may not have got a big century but remains one of the top run-scorers in the series alongside Rishabh Pant, an indication that the middle order is backing up the efforts of those at the top. This batting lineup complements arguably the greatest bowling attack an Indian side has ever possessed.

Australia have experienced bowlers on their side but there are question marks all over their batting order. Most of them have not done enough in Test cricket to be assured of their spots and that shows in their performance. Only one Australian, Travis Head, has averaged above 30 in the series thus far, while India have got five players in that bracket. Head is the only player from his side who is among the top five run scorers in the series.

Australia are no West Indies, though. This is a country that has a got a structure strong enough to back up the proud history it has in the sport. They were sent into a period of transition in the previous decade when most of their stalwarts retired within a few months of each other but under Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, they rose again and went on to win the World Cup in 2015. This time, their stalwarts are set for making a comeback and there is no reason to believe that Steve Smith and David Warner’s powers with the bat or in the field is on the wane.

Australia is a side that knows how to bounce back and that makes this a truly unique opportunity for India. Never in the past have they come into the final Test of a tour in this country with a chance at winning the series, and there is no reason to believe that they will get one again in the near future.