India vs Australia 4th Test: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to score Test ton in Australia

Rishabh Pant on Friday became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Australia. He reached the landmark in 138 balls. Pant came into the middle when India were already cruising on 329/5 in the first session of Day 2 and went on to share a 89-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara before following that up with a 100-plus* stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant has consistently been among the runs in this series, although he has grabbed the headlines mostly for his verbal duals with wicketkeeping counterpart and Australian captain Tim Paine. This was only the first instance of him scoring a half-century but he is now the second highest run scorer in the series, overtaking his skipper Virat Kohli who had 282.

He continued where Vihari had left off after being dismissed by Nathan Lyon on Friday. With a rock-solid Cheteshwar Pujara on the other end, he played an innings that was not as frantic as he is famous for. The duo batted through the first session and most of the second session before Pujara fell just seven runs short of his fourth Test double-century

Australia’s agony did not end with that. Like Pant, Ravindra Jadeja came in and played with the intent of staying in the crease for as long as possible. The pair ended up scoring putting up a century stand for themselves.

Pantastic ! Wonderful 100 from @RishabPant777 , 2nd overseas century and now the 2nd highest run getter in the series after Pujara. Yeah Baby! Sitter pic.twitter.com/k8HNvJjFMm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2019

Top innings by @RishabPant777. His talent is undoubted but have enjoyed his composure and the manner in which he has built his innings. Still got there in 137 balls! In a couple of years, he will be India’s no 6. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2019

Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a hundred in Australia. Well played 👏👏👏#CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2019

Pant looks such a good player & dependable when he is batting in 3rd gear. Going forward he could try & perfect his 4th gear shots ( lofted shots) or play largely in 3rd gear like this. #UnsolicitedAdvice — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2019

India crossed the 500-run mark on the back of Pant’s ton in the first innings. The hosts were made to use seven bowlers, with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head having to share a brief spell of overs to give relief to regular bowlers.

India currently have a 2-1 lead in the 4-match Test series.