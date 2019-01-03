India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara’s 130, Mayank Agarwal’s 77 gets India off to a flier

Cheteshwar Pujara has well and truly gone on overdrive in Australia. By the end of the first day’s play at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he was unbeaten on 130 runs off 250 balls. That bloated his tally for the series to 1135 balls faced and 458 runs scored, both of which are his career-best in a series, home or away.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Kohli reckoned that the pitch would get increasingly difficult to bat on as the match wore on and so batting first is something India had decided to do a lot earlier if they won the toss. The Indian captain said that Mayank Agarwal will be joined by KL Rahul at the top of the order and Kuldeep Yadav will be Ravindra Jadeja’s spin partner.

KL Rahul looked jittery throughout his short stay in the middle but the delivery that did him was as good as it gets from Josh Hazlewood. It is to be noted, though, that the delivery was one that could be left. Cheteshwar Pujara then came in and reinforced the dent that may have been made by that wicket. He and Agarwal ensured that Australia got only one wicket in that session.

Agarwal reached his second fifty of the series and then started taking on Nathan Lyon. He hit identical sixes over Lyon’s head to send a buzz around the SCG but Lyon ended up having the last laugh. Agarwal had made 77 when he was dismissed. The partnership between him and Pujara was worth 116 runs, most of which was made due to the late belligerence of Agarwal.

But as was the case in the first session, Australia failed to get any more wickets. Virat Kohli came in and seemed to be picking up from where he left off in the first innings at MCG. The pair frustrated the Australians for the early part of the third session but Kohli soon fell to Hazlewood.

But that did not bring any recourse for Australia. Ajinkya Rahane was done by a snorter of a delivery from Starc and his dismissal meant that the stand ended two runs short of 50. Australia had their tails up by that point but Hanuma Vihari came in and beat it down.

It was during this stand that Pujara reached his 18th Test century. This was his 3rd of a series in which he has gone on overdrive. By the end of the day, the partnership between Vihari and Pujara had swollen 75 and the wicket of Rahane remained the last one to fall on Day 1.

