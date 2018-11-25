India vs Australia 3rd T20: Twitterati raves over Virat ‘The Chaser’ Kohli and Indian bowlers

India beat Australia by six wickets in the third T20I at the SCG to level the series 1-1. They have now extended their unbeaten run in the shortest format of the game to 10 series. Chasing a target of 165 runs, India got off to a flying start. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma smashed 67 runs at the end of powerplay, scoring at a rate of more than 10 runs per over. Dhawan scored 41 in 22 deliveries before he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Rohit Sharma also didn’t last long after Dhawan’s dismissal as he was sent back to the pavilion for 23 by Adam Zampa. However, skipper Virat Kohli made sure that India chased down the total comfortably. He scored an unbeaten 61 to to take his team home. In the bowling department, Krunal Pandya was the standout player. The all-rounder scalped four wickets while giving away 36 runs in his 4-overs.

Well done team India on levelling the t20 series. King @imVkohli at it yet again and sheraa @SDhawan25 really good inning #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 25 November 2018

Superb innings from @SDhawan25 at the top and @imVkohli remains unbeaten in a run-chase, and when that happens India invariably wins. Congratulations India on the win today #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 25 November 2018

You get the feeling @imVkohli is going to be the difference between the 2 teams over the new few weeks ….. #AusvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 25 November 2018

India go on to square the series in the final T20I and it’s captain Virat Kohli once again to the rescue. Quite excited for the Test series which is going to be the real battle. ???? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GIejpqhvhX — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 25 November 2018

India level the T20I series against Australia! Advertising Virat ‘The Chaser’ Kohli does it again, ending 61* from 41 balls as India chase down 165 with just two balls remaining. What a knock from the skipper!#AUSvIND SCORE ??https://t.co/vuuqcrYXlw pic.twitter.com/0IlDYZRdZ2 — ICC (@ICC) 25 November 2018

Pandya registered the best bowling figures for an Indian in Australia in T20Is with 4/36 in the third match at Sydney. The action will now shift from the shortest format to Test cricket. India will play their first Test against Australia on December 6 in Adelaide.