Toggle Menu
India vs Australia 3rd T20: Twitterati raves over Virat ‘The Chaser’ Kohli and Indian bowlershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-ind-vs-aus-3rd-t20i-twitter-reactions-scg-virat-kohli-5463734/

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Twitterati raves over Virat ‘The Chaser’ Kohli and Indian bowlers

India have now extended their unbeaten run in the shortest format of the game to 10 series.

Virat Kohli waves his bat to the crowd as he celebrates his team’s six wicket win over Australia in their Twenty20 cricket match in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo) 

India beat Australia by six wickets in the third T20I at the SCG to level the series 1-1. They have now extended their unbeaten run in the shortest format of the game to 10 series. Chasing a target of 165 runs, India got off to a flying start. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma smashed 67 runs at the end of powerplay, scoring at a rate of more than 10 runs per over. Dhawan scored 41 in 22 deliveries before he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Rohit Sharma also didn’t last long after Dhawan’s dismissal as he was sent back to the pavilion for 23 by Adam Zampa. However, skipper Virat Kohli made sure that India chased down the total comfortably. He scored an unbeaten 61 to to take his team home. In the bowling department, Krunal Pandya was the standout player. The all-rounder scalped four wickets while giving away 36 runs in his 4-overs.

Pandya registered the best bowling figures for an Indian in Australia in T20Is with 4/36 in the third match at Sydney. The action will now shift from the shortest format to Test cricket. India will play their first Test against Australia on December 6 in Adelaide.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android