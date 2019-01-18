India vs Australia stats: India are the first team to finish a full tour of Australia unbeaten

India beat Australia by seven wickets to record a first-ever bilateral ODI series win Down Under. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 6/42 was followed up by MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 87 as India successfully chased down a target of 234 with four balls to spare. India had won the second ODI by seven wickets and lost the first by 34 runs. This follows up their historic 2-1 win in the Test series that preceded the ODIs and the T20 Internationals that came before the Tests was a 1-1 draw

Stats:

– This is the first time India have won a bilateral ODI series in Australia.

– India are the first team to come out of a full tour of Australia without losing a series.

– This is the seventh time MS Dhoni has won the man of the series award, the joint highest for Indians alongwith Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly. Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 15.

– Jhye Richardson has dismissed Virat Kohli three times this series. The last time Kohli fell thrice to a bowler in a three-match ODI series was to Pakistan’s Junaid Khan in 2012.

– Yuzvendra Chahal’s 6/42 is the joing best figures for an Indian in an ODI match in Australia. He is tied with Ajit Agarkar’s efforts in the 2004 Tri-Series.

– It is also the joing best ODI bowling performance by any bowler in Australia, surpassing Mitchel Starc’s 6/43 against India in 2015.

– Chahal’s figure is the eighth best by an off-spinner in an ODI match and the sixth best by an Indian in the format.