India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India hunting for a happy ending

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: The part-time bowling option will be a headache that India will hope will be resolved in the third ODI. It is as of yet unknown as to when Hardik Pandya will be coming back and in his absence Vijay Shankar has been roped in what seems to be a like-for-like replacement.

Australia’s middle order has been their strength in this series while the Indian counterpart continue to struggle in that respect. But MS Dhoni showed in the previous match that he remains a threat when given too much time in the middle and that is a heartening sign for the Indian team. Catch Live score and updates of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI.