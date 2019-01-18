India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India hunting for a happy ending

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: India hunting for a happy endinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-ind-vs-aus-3rd-odi-live-cricket-score-streaming-melbourne-5543784/
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: The part-time bowling option will be a headache that India will hope will be resolved in the third ODI. It is as of yet unknown as to when Hardik Pandya will be coming back and in his absence Vijay Shankar has been roped in what seems to be a like-for-like replacement.
Australia’s middle order has been their strength in this series while the Indian counterpart continue to struggle in that respect. But MS Dhoni showed in the previous match that he remains a threat when given too much time in the middle and that is a heartening sign for the Indian team. Catch Live score and updates of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI.
Early showers at MCG. But for now, it seems that it will not be causing any delays in the match.
A few morning showers in Melbourne means the covers are on at the MCG, but the forecast for the rest of the day is looking 👌. Toss for #AUSvIND series decider in about an hour pic.twitter.com/uOswgdVoLE
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 3rd ODI between India and Australia. Virat Kohli & Co. have a glorious chance to end the historic tour with another little piece of history. India have never won an ODI series Down Under and after registering maiden Test series win, this could be their opportunity to etch another record. Australia, on the other hand, are chasing their first ODI series win since January 2017, and for now, things seem bleak.
Australia: Aaron Finch, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Khalil Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar
Who's the 'Daddy'?
ROHIT SHARMA! :D
Rainfall at MCG
The Midas touch
Will MS Dhoni be the crucial factor in the final match?
Bad news
It is raining in Melbourne. The clouds are expected to clear out in a couple of hours, but we might get a delayed start.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 3rd ODI between India and Australia. Virat Kohli & Co. have a glorious chance to end the historic tour with another little piece of history. India have never won an ODI series Down Under and after registering maiden Test series win, this could be their opportunity to etch another record. Australia, on the other hand, are chasing their first ODI series win since January 2017, and for now, things seem bleak.