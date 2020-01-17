India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team: Ravindra Jadeja could give a good fight to Australian batsmen. (Source: File Photo) India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team: Ravindra Jadeja could give a good fight to Australian batsmen. (Source: File Photo)

India vs Australia (Ind vs AUS) 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI on Friday.

India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds. In a bid to field all three in-form players – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul –, Kohli dropped himself down the order but the plan backfired spectacularly as he was unable to convert his start.

Opener Dhawan later said he was ready to bat at number three if asked to by the team management, but since Kohli has been successful at that position, the skipper would be more than willing to walk in one-down. Kohli batting at three also provides stability to the middle-order.

With a concussed Rishabh Pant out of the second game, Rahul is a certainty as he will keep wickets.

So, like in the last game, Rohit and Dhawan, who made a dogged 74 off 91 balls in Wankhede, could open, and there could be a toss-up between Rahul and young Shreyas Iyer at number four.

Pant’s absence could pave the way for the inclusion of Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who made optimum use of the opportunity that he got in the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune. It would also be interesting to see which among the experienced Kedar Jadhav and rookie Shivam Dube makes the squad.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc.

DREAM11 TEAM:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w) Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.



