India vs Australia: ‘You don’t understand sport,’ Harsha Bhogle slams those calling Umesh Yadav ‘villain’

Umesh Yadav found support in commentator Harsha Bhogle after his last over against Australia earned him flack on social media. “Am hearing terrible words like “villain” used in the context of the last over yesterday,” Bhogle tweeted, “The only villains in sport are those that have a stake in losing. The others,like us,have good days and bad; they win some, lose some. If you call someone a villain,you don’t understand sport”

Am hearing terrible words like “villain” used in the context of the last over yesterday. The only villains in sport are those that have a stake in losing. The others,like us,have good days and bad; they win some, lose some. If you call someone a villain,you don’t understand sport — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 February 2019

The visitors, needing to chase down a target of 127, were cruising for much of the match before India pulled it back between the 13th and 19th over. Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets off the last ball of the penultimate over leaving Australia having to chase 14 runs off the 20th with Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins in the middle. Both players were new at the crease.

Advertising

However, they pulled it off for Australia with Richardson hitting a four off the first ball he faced and Cummins getting another boundary off the fifth ball of the over. They scored the winning runs with a double off the last ball. Australia now lead the two-match series 1-0 with the second match to be played in Bengaluru on February 27.

Umesh was taken for 13 runs in his first over of the match with Glenn Maxwell hitting three fours. However, he followed that up with two overs in which he conceded five and three runs. His third over of the game also involved a run out that accounted for the wicket of D’Arcy Short.

One of the many opinions that went around on Twitter after the match was that Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been given a chance ahead of Umesh in the match. However, with the World Cup looming, this series is being seen as one in which India would like to give the fringe members of the limited overs squad a chance.

Advertising

Apart from Umesh, KL Rahul was given a look-in at the top of the order in place of Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul ended up as India’s top scorer in the match, scoring 50 off 36 balls and anchored the Indian top order.