Ind-Aus ODI series: Aussies look to forget World Cup thrashing in familiar territory

Aaron Finch with stand-in coach Andrew McDonald. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Aaron Finch with stand-in coach Andrew McDonald. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The last time Australia played an ODI was probably one of their worst ever outings in the format. England shellacked them in a lopsided semifinal in Birmingham, the Aussie bowlers hammered like never before in a big game and their batsmen embarrassed.

Since then, though, Australia have regrouped at home, and not only are David Warner and Steve Smith in great form, they have also found a new hero in Marnus Labuschagne. For the India tour, they have dispensed with seaming all-rounder in Marcus Stoinis and have got Ashton Agar back. If the World Cup was played this year, Australia would be the team to beat.

The last time they were in India for an ODI series, in March, they showed spine, bouncing back from a 0-2 deficit to win the last three games and take the series. It was the turnaround moment for that particular team, and they battled through the World Cup to reach the semifinals. Though they were indeed humiliated by England, the fact that they reached the semifinals with that team and strung together some impressive wins says much about their character. Now, the changes in personnel have made the team even stronger.

Unlike some other teams, Australia don’t travel with doubts in India. They come with a clear plan – the batting revolves around the top order, their seamers bowl a lot of cutters, leg-spinner Adam Zampa is trusted to deliver.

“In India, you have to be really disciplined with the basics. A lot of time you can get caught up in worrying about things that aren’t all that relevant,” skipper Aaron Finch said on arrival in Mumbai. “When you perform consistently, it’s about your top three or four batters going out there and getting big scores. The pleasing thing from the last tour is how we were able to come back from 0-2 down to win 3-2. That made a really big statement. Once you get behind in the series, you don’t give up, you keep chipping in one game at a time and try to get back into the series bit by bit.”

The Indian fans would look forward to watching Jasprit Bumrah, who has just returned to international cricket after a three-month layoff, going against the men from Down Under.

“I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don’t overplay that too much,” Finch said. “He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on. It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge,” Finch said.

Glenn Maxwell, who performed well in the last ODI series in India, hasn’t been selected this time around with Australia going with Labuschagne. Finch was all praise for the new star, and said he was looked forward to his contest with Bumrah. “Yes that (contest) is going to be exciting. The improvement we have seen in Marnus’s game over the last 12 months has been huge and that has been reflected in his scores and the impact that he is having in Test matches. If you look at his domestic ODI record, it is very good. He has batted in the top four for Queensland and the way that our ODI competition is being structured for the last few years….,there can be similar wickets to sub-continents type of wickets, where they are slower and spin a bit and for him to be averaging 40 in domestic cricket is brilliant and hopefully he can bring that from the Test series. He is an exciting player who just keeps getting the job done all the time.”

