scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

India vs Australia: I’ll look back at this feat for rest of my life and be proud of: Murphy

Murphy has so far picked up 5 for 82 in 36 overs in India's first innings, with the wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in his kitty.

Australia's Todd Murphy, left, along with his teammate Alex Carey celebrate dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Listen to this article
India vs Australia: I’ll look back at this feat for rest of my life and be proud of: Murphy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Todd Murphy has had a “special” couple of days and the bespectacled Australian Test debutant, who resembled more like a professor of history rather than practitioner of finger spin, couldn’t be happier for his five-wicket haul against India in the ongoing opening Test here.

Murphy has so far picked up 5 for 82 in 36 overs in India’s first innings, with the wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in his kitty.

“It’s been a pretty special couple of days and to top it off with a five-wicket haul on debut is more than I ever hope for and it is going to be something that I’ll look back on for the rest of my life and be proud of,” Murphy said at the end of the second day’s play.

Murphy was all praise for the Indian batters and their ability to use their hands against spinners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

“I haven’t bowled to a lot of people from around the world but I think the Indian guys they use their hands really well. They get their hands out in front of their pads and they have got a lot of scoring options too.

“So always a really difficult challenge there. And it was quite tough,” he said.

Murphy started out as a medium pacer but later found off-breaks to be his calling card.

Advertisement

“I think in all honesty my medium pace wasn’t really any good anyway, so it sort of just came a time where I was tinkering in the nets with off-spin bowling and yeah, got some really good feedback that what was coming out of my hand was alright.

“So, just went from there and kept working at it and it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done. So thankful I have,” he said.

It has been one hell of a journey for Murphy, who wasn’t even playing first-class cricket a year back and now has five-for in Tests to boast of.

Advertisement

“I think this time last year I was still not in the state side so it sort of has been quite quick progress,” he admitted.

Murphy said his career changed when he toured Sri Lanka with the Australia A side last year.

“But one of the biggest things for me was getting to go to Sri Lanka and being on that A tour and having a little bit of success over that probably gave me the confidence I needed going back to Australia that I could mix it with first class cricketers.” He got guidance from some of the players, who have already played international cricket and that helped him understand the requirements of the top level.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Being around some of the guys who had played Test cricket, observing everything and competing in the nets and bowling to the Sri Lankans.
“I took a lot of confidence out of that and reflected and went back, trusted myself a bit more and thought ‘what I’ve got can be good enough’ and believe in that,” Murphy said.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 19:27 IST
Next Story

Industrial production growth slips to 4.3% in December

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
close