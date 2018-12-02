India vs Australia: If they play purely on skill, our fast bowlers will trouble Virat Kohli, says Tim Paine

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that the hosts have the fast bowling attack that can trouble the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Paine said, “I think our fast bowling attack, if they play purely on skill, they’re going to trouble him. At times when we get too emotional, we can lose our way a little bit. So it’s a really fine line.”

“There’s going to be times when they’re going to get a bit fiery, I’m sure. But we need to be mindful of keeping ourselves calm enough so we can execute our skills as well,” he added.

While Kohli has said ahead of the series that he will not be the one to start any on-field confrontation, Paine said that they will not hesitate having a a go at him when need be. “He’s certainly someone who, from what I’ve seen, enjoys getting into that sort of stuff,” said Paine.

“We’ll just play it by ear; if there’s a time when we think we need to have a word with him, I’m sure we will. If there’s other times when we feel like we’re bowling well against him and are troubling him, then you don’t have to do it,” he said. “It’s just about picking your time and picking your moment and doing what the team requires.”

“I think it’s important that guys play the way that suits them. If you’re someone who likes to get into a contest one-on-one with someone like Virat, then go for your life,” he said. “But I don’t think it needs to be over the top and I don’t think guys who aren’t normally like that need to start doing it.”