ICC U-19 World Cup India vs Australia semifinal Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Semifinal Live Streaming: The India Under-19 will be facing Australia Under-19 in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Winners of the second semifinal will face England in the final on Saturday. England have reached the final after prevailing over Afghanistan by 15 runs in an exciting last-four clash here, ending a 24-year wait for the side.

The Men in Blue have had a decent run so far in the ongoing U19 World Cup. They have won all 4 games in the tournament so far. After they lost more than half of the players due to Covid-19 right after the first match against South Africa, their performance is a testimony to the kind of bench strength they have.

Squads:

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

Australia U19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

ICC U-19 World Cup IND vs AUS semifinal match details:

Where is India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match taking place?

The India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

At what time does the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match begin?

The India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 2.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match?

The India U-19 vs Australia U-19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.