India vs Australia: India’s No.1 ranking on the line in four-match Test series

Indian cricket team’s number one Test ranking will be at stake when they lock horns with Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series. However, if India can draw even one game then their numero uno position will be secure. Australia, on the other hand, are currently placed fifth on the ICC Test rankings and if the Kangaroos can secure a 4-0 win then they will climb four spots. “A 4-0 series win for Australia will move them into No.1 position in Test rankings; India need to draw one Test to retain top spot,” the ICC said in a statement.

Advertising

As per ICC’s rankings, India are placed on top with 116 points while Australia are fifth with 102. “This difference of 14 points means India are expected to win the series comfortably and their failure to do so will result in the Asian side losing points,” the cricket governing body further stated in its release.

If India are successful in inflicting a whitewash, then the Virat Kohli’s side will leapfrog to 120, while Australia will drop down to 97 points. On the other hand, if the hosts ensure a clean sweep then they will climb to the first spot with 110 points and India will slip to third with 108 points.

A 3-0 series defeat will leave India with 109 points and Australia will settle on 108 points. If India defeat Australia in one Test, while lose all the matches, then Kohli’s men will end on 111 points, while the hosts will finish on 107 points.

India’s skipper Kohli heads the ICC Test batsmen rankings and there are no changes in the list. In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja is placed at fifth, while R Ashwin remains at seventh. The Test series between India and Australia will begin from December 6, with the first match at Adelaide O0val.