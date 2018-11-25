India vs Australia: I had to convince myself that I belong at this level after Brisbane thrashing, says Krunal Pandya

India all rounder Krunal Pandya delivered a brilliant spell (4/36) under pressure on Sunday to help India beat Australia by six wickets at the SCG and level the three-match T20I series at 1-1. However, it was not a smooth ride for Pandya down under as he went for big runs in the opener where he conceded 55 runs in four overs. But the elder of the Pandya brothers convinced himself that he belongs to the big stage and came back strongly to help his side share the spoils with Australia.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pandya said, “It is very difficult when you play your first game in Australia and you get hammered for 53 from 4 overs. To come out of that was not easy. It took me a while to back myself much more, especially when you have hardly played any game at this level.”

“Giving away 50-plus runs in Brisbane was very tough for me and the next 24 hours were tough. I had to convince myself again. Whatever anyone says, it takes some time to set in. When I played the second game (in Melbourne), I was very clear with my plans what I have to do,” Pandya said.

“When you come back like this, it is very satisfying. You had such a bad day and then against the same opponent you do well, it gives satisfaction, happiness and a surety that you belong to this level. You haven’t played at this level and then you perform like this it gives you hope that you can play at this level,” he added.

Stating that it was important to keep calm Pandya reiterated the importance of being patient, especially in the shortest format of the game.

“I was happy to overcome that because when you overcome such hurdles you are able to do well. Those were two drastic results for me. As a bowler, you have to understand this is T20 format, and it is part and parcel of the game. One day you will get hit and one day you will get wickets.”

The left-arm spinner said the T20 series was a competitive one and had it not been for the washed out game in Melbourne, India could have won the rubber.

“We came here to win the series. The first game was very close. The second game was washed out, otherwise we could have won as 140 on that wicket was not that tough. It shows the team’s character because this match was very important and it was important to level the series here. This team is known for its character. When the chips are down you give your 100 percent,” he said.

Would have loved to put 15 more runs on the board: Alex Carey

Meanwhile, Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey said Sunday Virat Kohli’s unbeaten half-century put them under pressure in a tight chase and the hosts will have to improve to stop his run-scoring in the upcoming Test series. “He obviously played really well tonight – he was put under a little bit of pressure towards the end but they started well in the powerplay and it was hard to peg them back. We’ve seen him do that before and he did it again tonight. Hopefully, in Tests, it will be a different story – we’ve got some good pacer bowlers and Nathan Lyon. It will be a really good summer of cricket ahead,” said Carey.

“It was a competitive target, probably like Virat said 180. They like chasing. They chased that really well. They got off to a flyer in the powerplay and it’s hard to peg them back.There were some really positive signs. We don’t like losing. There was an opportunity there. We got close but a really good side got them tonight,” he added.

“We would have loved to put 15 more runs on the board tonight and I guess who knows in Melbourne as well. It was quite a difficult wicket in overcast conditions and could have gone either way. I think we’re playing some really good T20 cricket and cricket in general. I think there was some really great signs in the one-day stuff,” Carey signed off.