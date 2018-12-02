I am sure Australia are still going to be aggressive in their minds, says Virat Kohli

Ahead of the four-match Test series between India and Australia, skipper Virat Kohli said that their side has what it takes to win Test matches away from home and that their focus is to perform consistently rather than playing one or two exciting matches. The Indian batsman added that they expect the hosts to play like they always had – with aggression.

Speaking in an interview for Macuarie Radio, Kohli said, “Looking at how much experience we have gained in the last four years since we have been here, and how the team has played, we definitely feel we have what it takes to win Test matches away from home and, hopefully, this time around, a full series.”

“We don’t want to have one or two exciting Tests, we want to be able to perform consistently and put in those hard yards every game that we play and not be satisfied at any stage. In terms of skill, in terms of experience, in terms of how we are playing, our mindset, we definitely feel we have the ability to win a series here,” added Kohli.

Ranked No. 1 Test side in the world, India face a side down in the dumps after the ball-tampering scandal which led to the suspension of Steve Smith and David Warner. Speaking on India’s overseas performances in the recent series, Kohli said that they have lost matches due to failure of handling difficult sessions. “I think it’s about handling difficult situations well because the easiest situations in Test cricket are not something you think about,” he said.

“It’s making sure those difficult sessions don’t turn about out to be horrible sessions which have happened in the past where we have lost five, six wickets in the span of an hour and a half and that has hurt us really bad. I think we have played at times better cricket than the opposition away from home but it’s those mistakes that have cost us that have been so extreme that we haven’t been able to come back from them. I think it will take composure and character to stem the flow which the opposition gains, block that momentum and try and turn the tide towards us, slowly but surely.”

Despite the series being touted as India’s best chances of winning in Australia, Kohli does not want to dismiss the hosts and expects ‘stiff competition’. “We might not see the stuff that happened in the last series but I think in terms of their body language and the intent they have, I am sure they are still going to be aggressive in their minds, and that’s the way Australia has always played,” Kohli said.

“I don’t think there is any other way they like to play their cricket, so I don’t see any incidents happening on the field, I think it’s definitely going to be competitive cricket, they are going to bring their A game to us and expect us to bring ours. We definitely expect stiff competition from Australia as always and we are definitely not taking anything for granted,” he added.