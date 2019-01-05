India vs Australia: I am more disappointed in myself than anything, says Marcus Harris

Australia opener Marcus Harris on Saturday said that batsmen, who are unable to convert starts, have left the team reeling on the third day of the fourth and final Test against India in Sydney. He added that he was disappointed in himself.

Advertising

Harris, who scored his second Test half-century, said in the press conference after the hosts were reduced to 236/6 on Day 3, “I got out playing a pretty half-arsed (sic) shot. I am more disappointed in myself than anything. I think the goal against the spinners is to be aggressive early and once you’re able to get those sweepers out, it is to be able to hit them hard and just not milk them as much as you can,” said Harris.

Disappointed that he was dismissed before making a century, Harris said, “It’s not as easy when you get to that point in an innings so you want to really build on it. When you chop on for 70 odd that’s what’s really disappointing. I felt like my game I had a really good plan today and I played to it pretty well. Disappointing not to get 100 but it was good to spend some time in the middle and at least get a decent score.”

Harris insisted that the Australian batsmen have to start converting their starts. “We haven’t had a meeting yet but I got a start, a few of us got a start but none of us went on for a big score. So it’s pretty simple to work out what went wrong. We’re still fighting and there is still a bit to play in the first innings yet. We’re a young group and we’re trying to work it out, think on our feet.”

Advertising

“We’re playing against the number one side in the world so it’s not like it’s an easy thing to do. But it’s just a few little things we have to adjust to help us make those big scores like you see India make. It’s probably just an execution thing.”

With David Warner and Steve Smith bans soon coming to an end, Harris said, “I‘ve never batted with David Warner so I’m not sure. But that’s my natural game. I’m pretty aggressive. I just look to play my shots and try to put it back on the bowlers a little bit. I am not sure as my opening partner at the moment is Usman Khawaja so I thought we had a pretty good partnership today of 70-odd. That was pretty good but I haven’t really thought about that too much.”

“I’ve definitely watched him and envied the way he plays. Anyone that can come out and make a hundred on the first morning of a Test match is a pretty special player. Definitely times I wish I could bat like him. Not sure I can yet, but I definitely like the way he plays. I don’t try to bat like him but I’m envious of the way he plays,” he added.