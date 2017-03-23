India vs Australia: I am fearful Virat Kohli is due for a lot of runs in Dharamsala, says Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist said that Kohli is a great leader and drags his team and his nation with him. (Source: PTI) Adam Gilchrist said that Kohli is a great leader and drags his team and his nation with him. (Source: PTI)

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has deemed Virat Kohli a great leader and also expressed fear that Kohli is due for runs in the fourth Test at Dharamsala.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Gilchrist told PTI, “I m fearful Virat Kohli is due for a lot of runs (in Dharamsala). Kohli is a great leader. He drags his team and his nation with him”.

Commenting on the series he said, that it is time for both the countries to put an end to the ‘cheatgate’ controversy before it turns into infamous 2008 ‘monkeygate’ episode.

“It has been an exceptional series. (But) both the teams may sit back in the end and think they may have said somethings differently. But we can all move on and I’m glad that it has not escalated to the really nasty scenario in 2008 that dragged on and on,” he said.

Gilchrist said controversies are integral part of India-Australia cricket rivalry.

“Everyone was frustrated and that is a part of history between the two teams,” the legendary wicket-keeper batsman said. At the end of the day there is a lot of respect between the two teams because they fear each other as opponents. Both the teams are fine competitors.”

Gilchrist also stated that just like others he too was surprised by Australia’s performance in the ongoing series.

“I think it’s fair to say that everyone is surprised the way Australian team has performed over there (in India). So many predictions but they have done themselves proud. Australia has performed extremely well. ” he said and added “It has been a wonderful series. So many people are saying to me it is the best series they have seen in India since 2001. That (2001) series was extraordinary and India came out on top but who knows what lays ahead.”

