India vs Australia: Have no idea if I am going to be in Australia’s World Cup squad, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell served a reminder of his abilities with a half-century during Australia’s first T20I against India in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. However, he threw his wicket while on 56 and sparked a collapse that almost cost the game for the visitors.

Maxwell, who was Australia’s third highest run scorer in the 2015 World Cup behind Steve Smith and David Warner, said he has no idea where he stands in the pecking order for the 2019 tournament. “I have no idea if I’m going to be in that World Cup squad or what number I’m going to bat, so I suppose it just comes down to opportunity – if I can keep making most of opportunities like tonight,” he said.

On a difficult pitch in Visakhapatnam, Maxwell came to the crease with Australia vulnerable at five for two in their chase of India’s 126 and his 43-ball 56 anchored an 84-run third wicket stand that steadied the visitors. “We probably should have lost and if it wasn’t for Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson pulling something out of the hat,” he said after the match.

“It would have been nice to finish it off, but I chose that Chahal (over) as my time to go tonight and I still back that as the right decision,” he said. “If I can turn those sorts of innings into not-out, 75-ish, and be consistent that way, I think I can probably go a long way in pencilling my name for the World Cup and hopefully continue that job for the rest of this year.”

Australia were cruising in the chase until the 14th over when Maxwell fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. This triggered a collapse that saw Australia go from 89/2 to 113/7 in six overs and this included a twin blow during the 19th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

They needed 14 to win off the last over. Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins, however, pulled it off by each hitting a boundary and then running two balls off the last ball. Australia lead the two-match series 1-0.