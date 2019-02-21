India vs Australia: Injured Hardik Pandya ruled out, Ravindra Jadeja included in ODI squad

India allrounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday was ruled out from the upcoming home series against Australia due to an injury. The BCCI, in a tweet, said that the 26-year-old was suffering from lower back stiffness. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been recalled to the ODI squad to replace Pandya, while no replacements were made for the T20I squad.

India and Australia will play the first T20I on February 24, 2019, in Visakhapatnam. The two teams will compete in two T20Is and five ODIs.

India squad for 1st and 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Sidharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India squad for remaining 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohamed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

