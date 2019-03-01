India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell will get opportunity higher up the order, says Aaron Finch

A day before the first ODI between India and Australia, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that they would like to examine the wicket before listing their playing XI for the series opener in Hyderabad. However, the skipper said that Alex Carey will be likely to be a part of the XI that will be fielded for the first ODI and added that Glenn Maxwell will get an opportunity higher up the order.

Carey was not part of both the T20Is and the responsibility to keep wickets was handed over to Peter Handscomb, who played a crucial role in the second and final T20I by stitching an unbeaten 99-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell as Australia won comfortably by seven wickets to clinch the series.

It is still not certain what batting slot Carey will be handed but Finch hinted that the wicket-keeper is likely to come at the No 7 spot. “Alex has done well when he’s had his opportunities and I know he was really disappointed missing out on the T20 games,” Finch said during a press conference on Friday.

“But Pete had done a good job for the Stars and gave us the luxury of playing that extra bowler as well, which was so important at the end of the day. Going forward, (the keeper) is probably likely to be in that middle-order, No.7 spot,” he added.

Maxwell, who played a match-winning knock against India in the final T20I, is also likely to see a promotion in his batting order in later stages of the series. The 30-year-old Aussie batsman scored 56 and 113* in the two T20Is.

Praising Maxwell’s contribution in Australia’s first T20I series win in twelve months, Finch said, “His two knocks here were unbelievable. Especially that last one, it was as good a T20 innings I’ve ever seen in terms of a big run chase, where the rate was always hovering around 10-11-12 which makes it difficult to manage your risk-reward scenarios.”

He further said, “He’ll get an opportunity a bit higher up the order, no doubt. His record in India is very good, the way he played in Australia, even in the ODIs there was some really good improvement. So whether that’s six, whether it’s five – I’m not exactly sure yet. But he’ll get an opportunity a bit higher than seven I’d imagine.”