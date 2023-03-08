India vs Australia: Gambhir says DRS has impacted batting technique against spin

The Indore Test proved to be yet another failed attempt of the Indian batting order to tackle spin bowling as nine of their ten wickets fell to spin in the first innings. The Test match ended up being completed in the span of three days with Australia making their 75-run target with nine wickets to spare.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has said that there is another problem that is being overlooked. Gambhir came out in defence of players like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara and said that these batsmen would not have amassed 100+ Test careers so far if they weren’t good players of spin.

“I don’t think so. People like (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma are good players of spin bowling. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t have played in 100 Tests. You have to be a very good player of spin and fast bowling to reach that mark. One thing that has changed is that the DRS has played a massive role. When there was no DRS and no LBW on the front foot, a lot of times you had to change your technique as well. People don’t talk about that too much,” Gambhir told Sports Today.

He also talked about how quickly the Test match ended – a common theme for all of the Test matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short,” said Gambhir.

The Ahmedabad Test match begins on March 9 with the status of the pitch being hotly debated. Ahmedabad is known for a pitch that may look like a green top, but one that most visiting teams can truly gauge only on the day of the match.