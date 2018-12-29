India vs Australia: Fantastic to see the kind of bowling we’ve been doing, says Rahul Dravid

Former India captain and current U-19 and Injdia ‘ A’ coach Rahul Dravid said on Saturday that it was ‘fantastic’ to see the current Indian bowling attack, which has consistently been taking 20 wickets in a Test.

Speaking after the final of the Chennai leg of the Junior Super Kings T20 tournament, Dravid was quoted by PTI as saying, “It is fantastic to see the kind of bowling we’ve been doing. We’ve consistently been taking 20 wickets, and we look like taking 20 wickets in every Test. When you start a Test knowing your bowling attack can take 20 wickets, it gives you a huge fillip. At the moment, we’ve got four or five guys (fast bowlers). The bench strength in the fast bowling department is pretty good.”

Praising Cheteshwar Pujara for his performance in the ongoing series against Australia, Dravid said, “He has been brilliant in the series. If we go on to win tomorrow. He, then, would’ve played two match-winning innings in two Test matches that India has won. I think it’s terrific, the way he has come back after not being picked for the first Test match in England.”

Addressing the youngsters present at the tournament, Dravid said, “Every game is a learning experience. This is a journey. You are lucky to be playing such tournaments. These are opportunities to learn”

“The higher you go, it is about the mind. You need to learn to handle pressure. The people who will stand out are those who can handle the pressure better,” he added.