India vs Australia: DRS not consistent at all, says Virat Kohli

After losing the fourth ODI against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure at the DRS, saying that the call against Ashton Turner was a surprise and that the system is not consistent at all.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “The DRS call was a bit of surprise for all of us and it’s becoming a more of a talking point every game. It’s just not consistent at all, that was a game-changing moment. The opportunities slipped away and so did the game.”

Ashton Turner helped Australia chase down a record breaking target of 359 runs and level the five-match series 2-2 on Sunday. He hit an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with five boundaries and as many six sixes to help Australia win in only 47.5 overs.

“It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. Crucial (about the stumping chance), we were sloppy in the field and should’ve grabbed our chances,” said Kohli.

Kohli went on to praise Turner, calling his innings the ‘game-changer’. “Ashton played one hell of a knock, Handscomb and Khawaja played well too but Ashton’s innings was the game-changer. Last game, we were told there would be dew and we were at the wrong side of that. They played better cricket, we got to accept and it’s a record chase, they deserved to win.”

Explaining why Yuzvendra Chahal was held back, Kohli said, “If we had won the toss, we would’ve batted first (in Ranchi). We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way tonight. If Kedar and Vijay was bowling with the dew, it would’ve been more difficult, so we wanted to get done with it first.

Looking forward to the series-deciding ODI, Kohli added, “It’s going to be cracker of a game (in Delhi), we’ve had two eye-openers in two games. We can’t take anything for granted. We have to work hard and we got to come up with more intensity and passion in the next game to try and win the series.”

The winning captain Aaron Finch praised Khawaja and Handscomb, saying, “I thought the partnership between Usman and Peter was crucial. To be able to get us deep was unbelievable. To get his maiden hundred was outstanding. When we chased 300 totals in Australia, we were trying to go with the same process. The wicket was good, it wasn’t a panic. The plan was to take the game as deep as we could.”

“Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock and Peter playing such a knock and Usman coming to form was wonderful. We have seen him do that a lot in Big Bash. It was a world-class knock and to take on two of the best death bowlers in the world was outstanding,” he added.

Man of the match Turner said that he was ready when given the chance. “I’m lost for words. I turned up to the ground today, Marcus Stoinis was doing his fitness test. He had a broken thumb, I thought he would play today and I would be carrying drinks. But I had to transition my mind from not-playing to playing. I had a lot of confidence. I was ready to go if given a chance. It’s not every day that we get to play.”

“I thought India played really well and it was a great game of cricket. Batting is lot of fun, there were a few close calls and I know that I didn’t nick that one that went upstairs. Very fortunate. Haydos has been great to me. It was privilege to get my cap from him in Hyderabad. He’s spent a lot of time with me in the nets. He’s a brilliant player of spin bowling and he’s a legend. Someone I always looked upto. It’s nice to hear nice things from him. I try my best, one of those things over here,” Turner added.