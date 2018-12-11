Disappointed on being dropped but understand the reasons behind it, says Mitchell Marsh

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that he was ‘disappointed’ after being axed from the first Test against India at Adelaide Oval but added that he understood the reasons behind it.

Marsh was left out of the Playing XI after a poor display with both bat and ball in the two Tests against Pakistan at United Arab Emirates. Expressing his disappointment, Marsh was quoted by ICC-cricket.com as saying, “I was obviously very disappointed to miss out in the first Test, but I understood the reasons why. Ultimately, you’ve got two ways to go about it – cand enjoy the hard work, enjoy the challenge of getting back into that Test side.

Marsh said that he did receive a lot of support from those who care about him in the past week after being left out of the squad for the first Test. “Every Test match you miss out on – it’s shattering. I got plenty of messages of support. I cop a fair bit but I do have a lot of people who care about me and always have support for me.”

“I’d scored three first-class hundreds in my last six games,” he said. “I still felt like I was in really good form and feeling very confident heading into last week. But ultimately, I still had two chances (in the Shield) before the Test match to put a big score on the board and I didn’t do that. The message was clear – I needed more runs,” he said.

India defeated hosts Australia by 31 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.