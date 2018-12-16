India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb scalps Virat Kohli at second slip but was it clean?

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal after scoring his 25th Test century triggered a controversy on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia. Leading India’s fightback in Perth, Kohli was caught behind by Peter Handscomb at second slip soon after Lunch.

Virat Kohli was given OUT but was it a clean catch? 🤔🤔🤔#FoxCricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SAIv1kkX6N — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) 16 December 2018

In the final delivery of the 93rd over after Lunch, a loose drive outside off by Kohli flew towards Handscomb, who dived to his right to take the catch. The decision, however, went to the third umpire after there was confusion over whether the catch was clean.

Advertising

After several replays, video umpire Nigel Llong ruled against the Indian skipper after failing to find conclusive evidence to overturn the field umpire’s call.

Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries with his sixth ton in Australia, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record. In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 326 all out, India were 252 for seven at lunch on the third day, with Kohli doing the bulk of scoring.

One batsman walked the other didn’t, both out. Handscomb catch was soft out & went to third umpire given out, Rahul catch given out on field hazelwood walked no questions. Scoreboard says out for both so happy with both decisions. pic.twitter.com/DQr70kZ7uT — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 16 December 2018

Takes great catches to win Test matches … And the #Kohli catch was a beauty … Bounced off his finger into the hand … OUT … Good decision … #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2018

Kohli was out or not out ? What do u say guys ?? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 16, 2018

In such matters we tend to see what we want to see. And I can understand therefore why Indian fans and Aussie fans would have completely different interpretations https://t.co/0DnZpfDRZ4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

The key was that the fingers were underneath the ball but there was a gap in the fingers…..And therefore the umpires had to take a call on that. The cameras couldn’t tell you more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

Kohli reached his seventh century against Australia in style, playing a classic drive off Mitchell Starc. He removed his helmet, pointed at his bat and gestured with his fingers in a manner that suggested: ‘I let the bat do the talking’ rather than the mouth.