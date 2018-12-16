India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb scalps Virat Kohli at second slip but was it clean?

Toggle Menu
Leading India's fightback on Day 3 of the second Test in Perth, Kohli, who slammed a century, fell to a controversial catch taken by Peter Handscomb.

Virat Kohli looks behind to watch Australia’s Peter Handscomb take a catch to dismiss him. (Source: AP)

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal after scoring his 25th Test century triggered a controversy on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia. Leading India’s fightback in Perth, Kohli was caught behind by Peter Handscomb at second slip soon after Lunch.

In the final delivery of the 93rd over after Lunch, a loose drive outside off by Kohli flew towards Handscomb, who dived to his right to take the catch. The decision, however, went to the third umpire after there was confusion over whether the catch was clean.

After several replays, video umpire Nigel Llong ruled against the Indian skipper after failing to find conclusive evidence to overturn the field umpire’s call.

Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries with his sixth ton in Australia, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record. In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 326 all out, India were 252 for seven at lunch on the third day, with Kohli doing the bulk of scoring.

Kohli reached his seventh century against Australia in style, playing a classic drive off Mitchell Starc. He removed his helmet, pointed at his bat and gestured with his fingers in a manner that suggested: ‘I let the bat do the talking’ rather than the mouth.

