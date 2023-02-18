scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

India vs Australia: David Warner to miss rest of 2nd Test due to concussion; Matt Renshaw to take his place

The prolific opener was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the opening day of the 2nd Test

David Warner, India vs Australia, Australia vs India, IND vs AUS, AUS vs IND, Border Gavaskar TrophyIndian bowler Mohammed Shami reacts after taking the wicket of Australian batsman David Warner during the India-Australia 2nd Test match in New Delhi on Friday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA )
Listen to this article
India vs Australia: David Warner to miss rest of 2nd Test due to concussion; Matt Renshaw to take his place
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Australian opener David Warner will miss the rest of the second Test against India in New Delhi due to a concussion, it was announced ahead of the second day’s play. The prolific opener was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the opening day of the 2nd Test

Matthew Renshaw has been named by Australia as the concussion substitute.

Warner was struck on the helmet by Siraj in the 10th over. But he did not undergo a concussion test or get his helmet changed after the blow. He did receive lengthy treatment from the Australia team doctor and physio for another blow he suffered on his elbow during the first innings.

Warner’s stint in the middle in the first innings lasted just 44 balls, in which he managed to score just 15 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

Usman Khawaja, after the day’s play on Friday, hinted that his opening partner was not feeling 100 per cent.

“He is a little bit weary at the moment,” Khawaja said of Warner.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

“A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:20 IST
Next Story

Pathaan box office collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy-thriller reaches Rs 980 crore worldwide, keeps the cash registers ringing

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
close