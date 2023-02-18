India vs Australia: David Warner to miss rest of 2nd Test due to concussion; Matt Renshaw to take his place

Australian opener David Warner will miss the rest of the second Test against India in New Delhi due to a concussion, it was announced ahead of the second day’s play. The prolific opener was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the opening day of the 2nd Test

Matthew Renshaw has been named by Australia as the concussion substitute.

Warner was struck on the helmet by Siraj in the 10th over. But he did not undergo a concussion test or get his helmet changed after the blow. He did receive lengthy treatment from the Australia team doctor and physio for another blow he suffered on his elbow during the first innings.

Warner’s stint in the middle in the first innings lasted just 44 balls, in which he managed to score just 15 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

Usman Khawaja, after the day’s play on Friday, hinted that his opening partner was not feeling 100 per cent.

“He is a little bit weary at the moment,” Khawaja said of Warner.

“A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment.”