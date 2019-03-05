India vs Australia: Cricket world hails Vijay Shankar for giving India 2-0 series lead

India beat Australia by eight runs in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Nagpur on Tuesday which saw Virat Kohli slam his 40th ODI century but the highlight of the match became Vijay Shankar for his heroics towards the end.

Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over when all Australia needed was 11 runs to win the match. Chasing 251, Australia were 240 for eight when Shankar got rid of dangerous Marcus Stoinins (52) in the very first ball of the 50th over and castled Adam Zampa in the third ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

Here are the best reactions from the cricket world:

Vijay Shankar ki ticket for World Cup is confirmed @vijayshankar260 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 5, 2019

Well bowled vijay shankar and great leadership by Virat. A nailbiter finish for the crowd and great result for team India #indvsaus — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2019

Brilliant century from Virat , outstanding death over bowling from Bumrah and Vijay Shankar holding his nerves really well in the end. Bahut badhiya jeet. #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2019

Marvellous victory. Jasprit Bumrah take a bow, just 2 runs in his last 2 overs, outstanding stuff and this is a great win. Feel very happy for Vijay Shankar, he has got a good head on his shoulder #IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2019

Tough loss for ???? but a brilliant win from ???? #greatmatch ?? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2019

Have to say @Jaspritbumrah93 is the best all round seam bowler across all formats & conditions right now ….. #INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2019

Jadeja’s run-out…the moment that changed the game for me. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2019

Jadhav played the role of a fifth bowler to perfection. The wicket of Khawaja. Bumrah did what he does for fun—just too good. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2019

Solid performance from the boys, especially from Captian Marvel. 💯

Let’s make it a clean sweep!! 🇮🇳 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 5, 2019

The boys are on a roll! What a way to win 500th ODI. Congratulations #TeamIndia for bringing another win home and making it 2-0. #IndVsAus — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 5, 2019

Outstanding innings from Virat but really impressed by how Vijay Shankar soaked the pressure in the last over . Jasprit Bumrah’s final 2 overs for just 2 runs was a great exhibition of death over bowling. Congratulations Team India on a fabulous win #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2019

What a game in Nagpur! India edge to victory by eight runs, with Australia bowled out for 242. Marcus Stoinis (52) threatened to take the game away from the home side, but some strong bowling at the death sees India go 2-0 up. #INDvAUS SCORECARD ?? https://t.co/pNkv2db4Mg pic.twitter.com/236W0cyXDK — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2019

Brief scores:

India: 250 all out in 48.2 overs (Virat Kohli 116; Pat Cummins 4/29)

Australia: 242 all out in 49.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 52; Kuldeep Yadav 3/54)