India vs Australia: Cricket world hails Vijay Shankar for giving India 2-0 series lead

India beat Australia by eight runs in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu celebrate after winning the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur. (Source: AP)

India beat Australia by eight runs in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Nagpur on Tuesday which saw Virat Kohli slam his 40th ODI century but the highlight of the match became Vijay Shankar for his heroics towards the end.

Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over when all Australia needed was 11 runs to win the match. Chasing 251, Australia were 240 for eight when Shankar got rid of dangerous Marcus Stoinins (52) in the very first ball of the 50th over and castled Adam Zampa in the third ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

Here are the best reactions from the cricket world:

Brief scores:

India: 250 all out in 48.2 overs (Virat Kohli 116; Pat Cummins 4/29)

Australia: 242 all out in 49.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 52; Kuldeep Yadav 3/54)

