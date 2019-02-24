India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails the ‘fabulous game’ as Australia win 1st T20I by three wickets

A last ball thriller saw Australia take the game away as they defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling T20I in Vizag on Sunday. With the win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead over the hosts in the two-match series.

Advertising

India managed only 126 for 7 in their 20 overs against Australia despite a half-century from comeback man KL Rahul. Save opener Rahul’s 50 off 36 balls and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 29 off 37 balls, none of the other Indian batsmen could manage a significant knock.

Here are the best reactions:

That 19th over from Bumrah was out of this world. Tells you why he is the best. 14 was more than imagined in the bank for the last over but wasn’t to be for Umesh Yadav. Shows too why 8/9 need to have some batting skills — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2019

Was a fabulous game. Didn’t think India would take 126 that far. Major issues though with the lower order batting — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2019

Full marks to the Indian bowling and fielding unit they almost defended it! but very well played by Patt Cummins under some serious pressure!????#AUSvIND — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) February 24, 2019

Excellent game ..good to see one for the Bowlers in an age of carnage hitting , #Bumrah gave #TeamIndia a realistic chance, couldn’t be capitalized on #BadriBytes #INDvsAUS — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 24, 2019

Bumrah is Kohli of the Indian bowling. Or may be, he’s even more important than his skipper.

What. An. Asset. #IndvAus @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 24, 2019

Australia edge India in a Vizag thriller! India fight back strong after being kept to 126/7, but Australia manage to reach the line on the final ball for a 3-wicket win!#INDvAUS scorecard ?? https://t.co/QNPPeLJl3x pic.twitter.com/3uxL04sP3C — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019

1st T20I. It’s all over! Australia won by 3 wickets https://t.co/qKQdie3Ayg #IndvAus — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2019

A last ball finish! Australia wins the nail-biter at Vizag. ???? – 126/7

???? – 127/7#INDvAUS #KorboLorboJeetbo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 24, 2019

A last ball thriller saw Australia take the game away as they secure a win in the first T20I by 3 wickets in Vizag! What a game and what a comeback by our bowling department to take it till the end! ????#INDvAUS #OrangeArmy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 24, 2019

Virat Kohli: Bumrah can do wonders with the ball if it is reverse swinging.#CricketMeriJaan #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 24, 2019

A topsy-turvy encounter at Vizag goes Australia’s way as they take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. #INDvAUS #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/mhxsnXtEad — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 24, 2019

India fight hard in Vizag but go down in a last-ball thriller!#CricketMeriJaan #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6l4oFUVHmi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 24, 2019

Brief Scores:

Advertising

India: 126/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 50 off 36 balls, MS Dhoni 29 no, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3/26 in 4 overs)

Australia: 127-7 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3/16).