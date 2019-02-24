Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails the ‘fabulous game’ as Australia win 1st T20I by three wicketshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-cricket-fraternity-hails-the-fabulous-game-as-australia-win-1st-t20i-by-three-wickets-5599207/

India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails the ‘fabulous game’ as Australia win 1st T20I by three wickets

A last ball thriller saw Australia take the game away as they defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling T20I in Vizag on Sunday.

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrating with a teammate for the wicket of India’s Umesh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

A last ball thriller saw Australia take the game away as they defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling T20I in Vizag on Sunday. With the win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead over the hosts in the two-match series.

India managed only 126 for 7 in their 20 overs against Australia despite a half-century from comeback man KL Rahul. Save opener Rahul’s 50 off 36 balls and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 29 off 37 balls, none of the other Indian batsmen could manage a significant knock.

Here are the best reactions:

Brief Scores:

Advertising

India: 126/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 50 off 36 balls, MS Dhoni 29 no, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3/26 in 4 overs)

Australia: 127-7 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3/16).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Australia 1st T20: Australia beat India in last ball thriller
2 India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second Indian to scalp 50 T20I wickets
3 India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shushes Vizag crowd for making noise during two-minute silence