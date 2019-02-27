India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Glenn Maxwell for ‘singlehandedly’ winning the series for Australia

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni heroics went in vain as Glenn Maxwell struck an unbeaten hundred as Australia beat India by seven wickets to emerge winners of the T20 International series by 2-0 margin in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Riding on skipper Kohli’s unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, India scored a competitive 190 for four. However Maxwell hammered the host bowling attack scoring an unbeaten 113 off 55 balls with nine sixes and seven fours as Australia chased the target in 19.4 overs.

The cricket fraternity hailed Maxwell for ‘singlehandedly’ helping the visitors claim the T20I series before they begin the ODI series on Saturday. Here are the best reactions:

Singlehandedly won the series for Aus https://t.co/fMt4dy6fTX — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2019

Well, Max, that was a swell one! ???? #INDvAUS ???? — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 27, 2019

Maxwell single-handedly guides Australia to a victory. The visitors win the match and the T20 series 2-0.#INDvAUS #OrangeArmy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 27, 2019

When someone plays the knock of Maxwell’s class today, you just doff your hat. And applaud. He was simply unstoppable. Has put the ego aside in this series. Mature Maxwell. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2019

Playing only five bowlers leaves no room for anyone to have a bad day….Chahal was expensive but India didn’t have a choice of going to anyone else. Flawed tactic in a T20 game. This is India’s second consecutive T20 series loss. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2019

AUSSIES WIN! Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable hundred leads Australia to victory with two balls to spare and they claim the T20 series 2-0! https://t.co/Ds9N8SpH3V #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RmTAW2o05W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 27, 2019

An outstanding knock of 113* from Maxwell guides the visitors to a 7-wkt victory in the second T20I. Australia win the series 2-0 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CAdMFQdBa5 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2019

Maxwell has taken Australia across the line. The visitors have beaten India 2-0 in this T20I series. #CricketMeriJaan #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 27, 2019

Australia have won it! 113 runs off 55 balls – a sensational innings from Glenn Maxwell takes them over the line. #INDvAUS LIVE ?? https://t.co/jVYUv2OMoG pic.twitter.com/ZHQNTWphZ4 — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2019

Glenncredible innings from the Big Show as Kohli, Dhoni and Rahul’s efforts go in vain. Australia win the T20I series 2-0. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/webRMSlNaw — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 27, 2019

Brief Scores:

India: 190/4 (Virat Kohli 72 no off 38 balls, KL Rahul 47 off 26 balls, Jason Behrendorff 1/17 in 3 overs)

Australia: 194/3 in 19.4 overs (Glenn Maxwell 113 no off 55 balls, D’Arcy Short 40, Vijay Shankar 2/38)