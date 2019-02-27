Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Glenn Maxwell for ‘singlehandedly’ winning the series for Australia

Glenn Maxwell struck an unbeaten hundred as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the series 2-0.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short run between the wickets. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni heroics went in vain as Glenn Maxwell struck an unbeaten hundred as Australia beat India by seven wickets to emerge winners of the T20 International series by 2-0 margin in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Riding on skipper Kohli’s unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, India scored a competitive 190 for four. However Maxwell hammered the host bowling attack scoring an unbeaten 113 off 55 balls with nine sixes and seven fours as Australia chased the target in 19.4 overs.

The cricket fraternity hailed Maxwell for ‘singlehandedly’ helping the visitors claim the T20I series before they begin the ODI series on Saturday. Here are the best reactions:

Brief Scores:

India: 190/4 (Virat Kohli 72 no off 38 balls, KL Rahul 47 off 26 balls, Jason Behrendorff 1/17 in 3 overs)

Australia: 194/3 in 19.4 overs (Glenn Maxwell 113 no off 55 balls, D’Arcy Short 40, Vijay Shankar 2/38)

